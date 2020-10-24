Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 41,984 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 495,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,984 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $28,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth $68,698,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 98,650 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,414,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after purchasing an additional 562,166 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,227,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,175,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,199,000 after purchasing an additional 33,136 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

AMN opened at $66.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.53. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $608.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

