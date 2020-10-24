Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 42,029 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,029 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.25% of LCI Industries worth $33,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after buying an additional 18,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,126,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CL King lifted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

In other news, Director Brendan Deely sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $796,062.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,820.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $232,085.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $112.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.64. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $55.29 and a 12-month high of $131.71.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.45 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

