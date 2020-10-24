Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 4,673,047 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673,047 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.73% of Huazhu Group worth $220,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter valued at $204,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BofA Securities raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $43.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.87. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.