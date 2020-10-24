Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 56,236 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,193 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 56,236 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $35,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,546,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $298,903,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 16.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 359,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 49,496 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.8% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

