Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 59,186 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,186 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Linde were worth $94,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Linde by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 295,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,106,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Linde by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,160,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,845,000 after buying an additional 273,800 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in Linde by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,676,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,018,000 after buying an additional 113,511 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $234.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $260.49. The company has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.72.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

