Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 73,839 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73,839 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 0.8% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $312,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $1,056,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 60.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 89,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $144.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,805.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.10. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Insiders have sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.