Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 77,749 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,273,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,749 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.13% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $188,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 163,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 43.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 645,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 196,916 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 204.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 202.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,046,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,159,000 after purchasing an additional 699,987 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 211.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 83,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.60. The company has a market capitalization of $136.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $106.25 and a 1-year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.36.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

