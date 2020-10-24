Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 8,255 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.05% of Fox Factory worth $32,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the second quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $153,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the second quarter worth $228,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOXF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CJS Securities raised Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $118,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 31,660 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $3,441,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $86.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.93. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average of $77.32.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.07 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

