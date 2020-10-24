Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 87,841 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,821 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 87,841 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $28,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $731,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 589,368 shares of company stock worth $74,727,198 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $126.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.87 and its 200 day moving average is $127.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.