Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total value of $14,739,868.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,973.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $671,055.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $427,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.81.

NYSE NOW opened at $514.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $481.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.68, a PEG ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $232.25 and a 1-year high of $533.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

