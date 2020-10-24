Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,415,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264,034 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 3.46% of Kornit Digital worth $91,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $1,042,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 16.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 12.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 691,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,215,000 after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRNT opened at $67.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. Kornit Digital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KRNT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

