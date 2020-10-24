Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 183,242 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.81% of Restaurant Brands International worth $140,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.67. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.05.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $8,879,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,285.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,653,374.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,495.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

