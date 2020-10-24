Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,025 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.89% of First Republic Bank worth $167,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,139,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,732,000 after acquiring an additional 117,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,601,000 after acquiring an additional 305,411 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $777,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 273.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 191.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC opened at $130.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.77.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.