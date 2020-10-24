Star Group, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SGU)

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

Star Group has raised its dividend by 22.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Star Group stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Star Group has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2019, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 453,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

