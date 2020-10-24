StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Get StealthGas alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of StealthGas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.67.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.23. StealthGas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $34.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StealthGas stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,181,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,755 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 8.11% of StealthGas worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StealthGas (GASS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.