Steem Dollars (SBD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.79 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $5.79 million and $26,999.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,983.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.60 or 0.02099544 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000691 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00622344 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,786,624 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

