Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.69. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STL. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,172 shares in the company, valued at $311,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

