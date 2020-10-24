Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $13.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1,324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 89.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

