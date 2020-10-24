Sterling Bancorp (STL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

Shares of STL stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $90,843.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.