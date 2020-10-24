Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $102.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.45.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.15. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.