STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.06.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,774 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 55,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.