STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.06.
Shares of STM opened at $34.01 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 164.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.
