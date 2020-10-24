STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.06.

Shares of STM opened at $34.01 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 164.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

