STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.06.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 86,040 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.