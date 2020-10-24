Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:EDF opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

In related news, EVP James E. Craige purchased 5,753 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $39,868.29. Also, EVP James E. Craige purchased 40,000 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,401.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

