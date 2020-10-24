Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

EDI stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40.

In other news, EVP James E. Craige acquired 5,479 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $42,845.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Oliver acquired 13,927 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $99,856.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,526.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,406 shares of company stock worth $221,602 over the last three months.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

