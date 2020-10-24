Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 31st

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.51.

In other Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund news, EVP James E. Craige bought 5,479 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $42,845.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Oliver bought 13,927 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $99,856.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,526.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,406 shares of company stock valued at $221,602 over the last quarter.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

