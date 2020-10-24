StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded by 140166 to Positive

140166 upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. 140166 currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

STNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered StoneCo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.67.

STNE opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 95.16 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $124.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in StoneCo by 2,675.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after acquiring an additional 718,841 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 103.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,338,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,880,000 after buying an additional 681,056 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in StoneCo by 48.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,929,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after acquiring an additional 630,210 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $22,222,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 19.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,321,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,540,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

