StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded by 140166 to Positive

140166 upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. 140166 currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.
STNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered StoneCo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.67.
STNE opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 95.16 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in StoneCo by 2,675.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after acquiring an additional 718,841 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 103.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,338,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,880,000 after buying an additional 681,056 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in StoneCo by 48.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,929,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after acquiring an additional 630,210 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $22,222,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 19.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,321,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,540,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.