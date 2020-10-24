Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.71.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.49 million, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.54. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.74 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,925,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 10.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,049,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,667 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Stratasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 6.6% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 67,239 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

