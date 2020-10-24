Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strattec Security from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Strattec Security from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $86.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The auto parts company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.89. Strattec Security had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 521,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 2,654.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.