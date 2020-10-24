Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 32.4% over the last three years.

SPH opened at $18.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.32. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $206.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 6,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,001.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

SPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

