Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sun Communities updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.08-1.12 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.08-1.12 EPS.

SUI stock opened at $141.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 102.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.18 and a 200-day moving average of $139.65. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.14.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.