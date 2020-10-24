Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

NYSE:SU opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

