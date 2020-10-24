Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.45.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion and a PE ratio of -4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.02 and a 12 month high of C$45.12.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 0.4968072 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

