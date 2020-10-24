Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.45.
Suncor Energy stock opened at C$16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion and a PE ratio of -4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.02 and a 12 month high of C$45.12.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.