Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sunoco units have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing MLP industry over the past six months (+8.1% vs. -0.5%) and look well positioned for further growth. Sunoco is among the biggest motor fuel distributors in the United States wholesale market in terms of volumes. By distributing more than 10 fuel brands via 10,000 convenience stores under long-term distribution contracts, it will continue to generate stable cash flows. Its distribution networks, spanning across 30 states, reflect strong business. Moreover, Sunoco’s focus on reducing costs and expenses, which will give a boost to the bottom line, is commendable. Notably, the partnership expects 2020 adjusted EBITDA to be more than $700 million, higher than the previous guidance. As such, the stock reflects tremendous upside potential from its current levels.”

Get Sunoco alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SUN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunoco has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. Sunoco has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $34.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.00. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Sunoco by 54.5% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.