SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.38.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $296.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $47,639.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,564.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.71, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,486.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,711 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,013,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,918,000 after purchasing an additional 134,898 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 661,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 448,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

