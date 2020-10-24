Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

SCMWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $58.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Swisscom will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

