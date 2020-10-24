Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.85.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $49,638.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,008.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $75,414.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 347,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,008.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,933 shares of company stock worth $254,582. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

