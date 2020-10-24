SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SYSCO from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of SYSCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.20.

NYSE:SYY opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 170.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. SYSCO has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 531,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,231,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SYSCO by 12.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 58,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 32.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,965,000 after purchasing an additional 589,456 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 638,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

