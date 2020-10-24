TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TAL. CLSA raised shares of TAL Education Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered TAL Education Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.91.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $70.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.69. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,038.04 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.15%. TAL Education Group’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth approximately $802,000. AXA grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 817,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,562,000 after acquiring an additional 279,973 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 71.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 640,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,131,000 after acquiring an additional 266,029 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,072,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,183,000 after acquiring an additional 470,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

