Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives $1.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.43.

TNEYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.35 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TNEYF opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.66.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.