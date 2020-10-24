TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on November 13th

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

TC PipeLines has decreased its dividend by 29.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get TC PipeLines alerts:

TC PipeLines stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. TC PipeLines has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $44.65.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.83 million. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 70.48% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TC PipeLines will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TC PipeLines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. US Capital Advisors started coverage on TC PipeLines in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC PipeLines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on TC PipeLines in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

About TC PipeLines

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for TC PipeLines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC PipeLines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.