TC PipeLines, LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:TCP)

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

TC PipeLines has decreased its dividend by 29.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE TCP opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.05. TC PipeLines has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $44.65.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.83 million. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 70.48% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC PipeLines will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TC PipeLines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC PipeLines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TC PipeLines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

About TC PipeLines

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

