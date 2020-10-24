TD Securities Boosts First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$38.00

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) alerts:

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) stock opened at C$34.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,461.11, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.79. First National Financial Co. has a one year low of C$18.75 and a one year high of C$44.95.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$344.58 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that First National Financial Co. will post 3.2769405 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.