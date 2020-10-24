TD Securities Cuts Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to $240.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boyd Group Services in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.00.

BYDGF stock opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $173.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.29 and a 200-day moving average of $146.93.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

