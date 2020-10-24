TD Securities Upgrades Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has $110.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.09.

Shares of PXD opened at $85.54 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

