TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TTGT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.20.

TTGT opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 0.92. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 8,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $341,480.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,556.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 27,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $1,059,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,962 shares of company stock worth $17,964,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

