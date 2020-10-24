Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TGLS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.18 million, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 43.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at $426,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 95.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 63,696 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.