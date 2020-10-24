Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services systems that produce electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for commercial installations and buildings and industrial processes. The Company’s ultra-efficient products include cogeneration modules, which provide electricity and heat, and chillers, which provide air-conditioning and optional free hot water. Its products supply electrical power or mechanical power for cooling, as well as free engine heat that gets recovered and purposefully used at customer facilities. Tecogen Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ TGEN opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tecogen has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 million. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tecogen will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tecogen stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Tecogen worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

