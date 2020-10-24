Teekay (NYSE:TK) versus Grindrod Shipping (NYSE:GRIN) Financial Comparison

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Teekay (NYSE:TK) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Teekay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million N/A N/A ($1.11) -3.60 Teekay $1.92 billion 0.11 -$310.58 million N/A N/A

Grindrod Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teekay.

Profitability

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Teekay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A Teekay -10.53% 2.86% 0.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Teekay shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Grindrod Shipping and Teekay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 Teekay 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grindrod Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $11.55, indicating a potential upside of 188.75%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Teekay.

Volatility and Risk

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teekay beats Grindrod Shipping on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of five owned tankers and two long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

