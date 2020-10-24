Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered Teekay Tankers from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Teekay Tankers from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.57.

NYSE:TNK opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $350.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.51). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $314,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 720,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 435,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

